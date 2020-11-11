South Florida Cities Holding Virtual Events for Veterans Day Amid Pandemic

South Florida will honor those veterans who fought and sacrificed for our freedom Wednesday with events across the area taking a different look in the pandemic.

The city of Hialeah will hold a virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. where Mayor Carlos Hernandez and members of the city council will honor those who served. The city’s fire department will also honor all members who served with an event at 11:30 a.m.

Veterans and active duty military personnel running a small business in Miami-Dade County will also be eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in grant money starting Wednesday to help their businesses survive in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 300 residents in Pompano Beach will get a free turkey Wednesday thanks to rapper Kodak Black, who was raised in the city.

Several other cities in the area were forced to cancel in-person events amid the pandemic, while others like Miami Beach moved to a virtual event.