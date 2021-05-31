South Florida Cities Honoring Fallen Military Members During Memorial Day Events

Several cities across Miami-Dade and Broward counties will take part Monday in events to celebrate Memorial Day and honor those who gave their lives during military service.

Pembroke Pines will hold an event starting at 9 a.m. at 7900 Johnson Street. The event will also be streamed virtually and anyone wishing to attend in person must follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.

The city of Hialeah will hold an event at 10 a.m. inside Triangle Park, located at 290 Palm Avenue, to honor those who died in service. Mayor Carlos Hernandez and members of the city council are expected to attend.

Davie and the Boy Scouts of America will hold their annual Memorial Day parade starting at 10:15 a.m. at the Fire Administration building, located at 6905 Orange Avenue, and ending at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds. A ceremony starts at 11 a.m. with masks and social distancing encouraged while attending both events.

At 3 p.m., the city of Miami Beach will hold a wreath-laying ceremony and 21-gun salute at the War Memorial Cenotaph located at the city's Police Department building at 1100 Washington Avenue. The event is in partnership with both the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in the city.