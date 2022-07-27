South Florida Fishermen Battle Bad Weather During First Morning of Lobster Mini-Season

The weather wasn't exactly ideal for some lobster hunters who took to the water Wednesday morning across South Florida for the beginning of the two-day mini-season.

“It was kind of rough. We got caught in a storm, we almost died and we got struck by lightning barely almost but we made it," said Ross Lockwood, who was hunting lobster for the first time.

Lockwood was among the group who made it back to Crandon Park Marina on Key Biscayne, where some lobster lovers proudly showed off their catches.

“I called in a little sick today,” said one hunter who wished to remain anonymous. “I just feel like it’s kind of weird saying ‘hey can I get the day off, I’m going to go catch some lobster,’ rather than just like waking up a little sick.”

The mini-season runs through midnight on Thursday.

There are some rules for those going lobster hunting during the mini-season:

All boaters must have a recreational saltwater fishing license and a lobster permit

There is a daily bag limit of six lobsters per person per day if you're hunting in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park. There is a daily bag limit of 12 lobsters per person per day if you are lobster hunting anywhere else in Florida.

The possession limit on the water is the same as the daily bag. However, the possession limit off the water is the same as the daily bag on the first day of the mini-season, but it is double the daily bag on the second day of the mini-season.

The minimum size limit is larger than three inches and it must be measured in the water. All boaters must have a measuring device required at all times

Night diving is not allowed in Monroe County during the mini-season

To know more rules and regulations for the lobster mini-season, click here.

Officials said that Haulover Park will be operating with a limited capacity because of ongoing construction. Other marinas will have extended hours but the county expects marinas to fill up fast.