Pinecrest

South Florida Man Arrested, Accused of Twitter Threats Against Mitch McConnell

By Steve Litz

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A South Florida man was arrested after authorities said he made threats on Twitter against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Steven Marbury DiLauro, 31, of Pinecrest, was arrested Thursday on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm, an arrest report said.

According to the report, DiLauro posted the threatening tweets on Oct. 26 on his account that included his name and photo.

Local

Miami Dolphins 3 hours ago

Miami Dolphins Assistant Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

Florida 8 hours ago

Palm Beach County Fire Captain Shot While Discussing Purchase of Guns

"I will bounce his skull on the sidewalk like a [expletive] sea otter and tear his skin off while he’s still breathing and that’s a promise," DiLauro tweeted, according to the report.

He also tweeted about violence against Republicans in general, the report said.

"Every member of the GOP should be lined up in front of a wall but there are a select few who should be slowly lowered into a tank of sharks and kept alive as long as possible," he wrote, according to the report.

The report said DiLauro confessed to the crime. He was booked into jail, and attorney information wasn't available.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Steven DiLauro

Police visited DiLauro at his apartment building in Pinecrest Thursday, neighbors said.

"It’s all shocking to hear, I knew there was something going on," neighbor Sandra Jacquemin said. "I know they were here interrogating him for a while yesterday but we had no idea what was going on, I know there was something he was up to."

This article tagged under:

PinecrestFloridaMiami-Dade CountyMitch McConnell
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us