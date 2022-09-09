South Florida Native Who Went Missing While Hiking in California Found Dead

A man originally from South Florida who went went missing while hiking in Southern California was found dead Thursday, authorities said.

Tim Sgrignoli, 29, disappeared Sunday while hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area, a 2,400 foot summit in the Santa Ynez Mountains, Scott Safechuck, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told NBC News.

Sgrignoli's girlfriend had been suffering from mild heat exhaustion and he had left to find help and water, Safechuck said. His girlfriend was found safe on Sunday.

His disappearance set off a massive search that ended when his body was found near a trail Thursday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman said.

Peak incident update: The search for missing hiker, 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli of Ventura ended at 9:29am today when he was found deceased between Trespass Trail and Hwy 101. Cause and manner of death are pending. No foul play is suspected, heat is likely a contributing factor. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) September 8, 2022

Temperatures on the mountain reached 114 degrees Sunday afternoon as authorities searched for him, Safechuck said.

No foul play was suspected and heat was thought to be a contributing factor, the spokeswoman said. The medical examiner will officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Sgrignoli graduated from Pompano Beach High School in 2011 and was class valedictorian, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He graduated from the University of Florida in 2016 and worked as a software engineer in California.