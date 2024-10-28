Florida

South Florida police convoy heads to Tampa area to help with hurricane recovery

The convoy, organized by Coral Gables Police, includes officers from Miami-Dade, Miami Springs, Aventura, Opa-locka, North Miami Beach, North Miami, and the Florida International University Police Department

By Chernéy Amhara

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents and neighborhoods in the Tampa area are still struggling more than two weeks after Hurricane Milton swept through, but more help was on the way Monday from South Florida law enforcement agencies.

A group of officers were participating in a convoy to give assistance to people on the barrier islands in the area.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The convoy, organized by Coral Gables Police, includes officers from Miami-Dade, Miami Springs, Aventura, Opa-locka, North Miami Beach, North Miami, and the Florida International University Police Department.

HURRICANE MILTON LATEST

John Morales Oct 17

John Morales: Fears of backloaded hurricane season materialized in awful way in Florida

Florida Oct 17

DeSantis issues order to allow election changes in wake of Hurricane Milton

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Officers will be in the area for about a week, performing security checkpoints, helping with debris removal, and assisting with anything else that needs to get done.

Milton made landfall near Siesta Key on Oct. 9 as a Category 3 hurricane, causing major damage to some areas.

Organizers said this is the fourth convoy heading to the area and it won't be the last.

This article tagged under:

FloridaHurricane season
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us