South Florida police convoy heads to Tampa area to help with hurricane recovery

Residents and neighborhoods in the Tampa area are still struggling more than two weeks after Hurricane Milton swept through, but more help was on the way Monday from South Florida law enforcement agencies.

A group of officers were participating in a convoy to give assistance to people on the barrier islands in the area.

The convoy, organized by Coral Gables Police, includes officers from Miami-Dade, Miami Springs, Aventura, Opa-locka, North Miami Beach, North Miami, and the Florida International University Police Department.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Officers will be in the area for about a week, performing security checkpoints, helping with debris removal, and assisting with anything else that needs to get done.

Milton made landfall near Siesta Key on Oct. 9 as a Category 3 hurricane, causing major damage to some areas.

Organizers said this is the fourth convoy heading to the area and it won't be the last.