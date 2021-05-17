South Florida Rapper Still in Hospital After Shooting

A South Florida rapper is still in the hospital recovering from getting shot last week in Sunrise.

Jamanic Goodwin, known by his rapper name Main Rugar, was shot last Tuesday.

“He came in, did the verse, and then he leaves out. Then that’s when it happened,” said James Whitiker, who is Goodwin's music manager.

The 23-year-old was finishing recording music when gunshots rang out, according to his music manager.

“When the shots rang out, we basically rushed him to hospital," Whitiker said.

Goodwin, a local rapper from Pompano, was shot multiple times after leaving a music studio near Sunset Strip and Northwest 11th Street, Sunrise Police said.

Both Whitiker and Antione Seymore, his road manager, were right there when Goodwin was struck by bullets. They immediately drove him to Broward Hospital.

“The instinct had to kick in. There was no time, that was the main concern," Seymore said.

Officials say Goodwin was critically injured from the shooting.

“Three days he was on life support. He ended up coming off life support Friday," Whitiker said.

Main Rugar is known for his gangster persona, but to Whitiker, he’s a shy kid.

“As a person, he’s quiet and very standoffish. The image he gives off and the person that he is ...it’s just two different people. But it’s a character though. He’s a real good kid," Whitiker said.

To them, he's a kid who loves music and is a part of a local mentorship program called the "Father in Me."

“We scream mentorship in every community, that’s why we want this message to get out there because someone almost lost their life," Seymor said.

If have any information about the shooting you could be eligible for a $3,000 reward. You can give a tip and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.