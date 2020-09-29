South Florida School Boards to Meet Tuesday Over Reopening Dates After State's Demand

School boards in South Florida’s two biggest counties will meet on Tuesday to discuss their reopening plans just days after Florida’s education commissioner demanded they open sooner than planned.

Both the Miami-Dade and Broward school boards will hold meetings to discuss the safety concerns with opening up sooner than the October 14th date when staggered reopenings are scheduled to start.

In letters addressed to Alberto Carvalho and Robert Runcie, superintendents of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, education commissioner Richard Corcoran told the officials that they needed to reopen schools physically by October 5th, or else submit justifications as to why each individual school could not reopen.

Last week, Miami-Dade's school board voted unanimously for a staggered reopening plan that would reopen schools no sooner than Oct. 14. All grades would be back and the district fully operational by Oct. 21. Broward County’s school board had also agreed to a staggered schedule running from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20.

However, Corcoran said the staggered reopening poses "extreme difficulty" for families who rely on schools for "specialized services."

"It is also harmful for students who are experiencing violence, abuse and food insecurity in their homes going unnoticed, many of whom were already struggling to close the achievement gap and will now fall even further behind," Corcoran wrote.

If the schools do not reopen by October 5th, the commissioner said he would require that the districts provide reasons why each individual school could not reopen by next Friday, October 2nd.

Runcie told NBC 6 that he believes Broward is already in compliance with the state’s demands, because the district’s plan for reopening, which was previously approved by the state, lists the end of the first marking period as the time when the district would resume in-person classes.

In his letter to Corcoran, Runcie wrote that the plan the Department of Education approved "explicitly" stated that the "District anticipates needing to remain in the eLearning modality for the first quarter of instruction (ending October 16, 2020)."

Meanwhile, MDCPS Chief Communication Officer Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said that “(M-DCPS) is carefully reviewing the letter received from the Commissioner of Education. However, M-DCPS will not be announcing return dates until all implications and concerns outlined in the recently received communication have been assessed and direction from the Board has been received."

Last week, health experts on Miami-Dade’s task force approved the district’s plans for HVAC upgrades, sanitizing protocols, social distancing measures, mandatory facial coverings, and other measures at every school.

“When the commissioner says why can’t you open, Palm Beach opened, he is not being sensitive to what conditions are here in South Florida,” said Miami-Dade County School Board member Dr. Marta Perez. ”In my opinion the fact that south Florida was number one in coronavirus cases, we had that terrible launching of the K-12, I think that if we wait until the 12th, things will be more calm, teachers will have time to prepare and everything will run more smoothly.”