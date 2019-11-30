South Florida Schools Advance to FHSAA Football Title Games

What to Know Seven schools in South Florida will get a chance to bring home a state football championship in the coming weeks.

In Class 8A, Miami Columbus used two touchdowns each in the first and third quarters to get past Deerfield Beach and advance to the December 13th title game against Apopka.

In Class 7A, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas looks to continue their perfect season after shutting out Venice 42-0 and now faces Orlando Edgewater on December 14th. That same day, Miami Northwestern – which blew out Tampa Jesuit 42-21 on Friday – will face Orlando Jones for the Class 5A title

Class 6A will have Miami Central back in the title game after winning a nail bitter 34-30 over Palmetto and now faces Pensacola Escambia on December 12th. In Class 4A, Miami Booker T. Washington got past St. Petersburg Lakewood 9-7 on Friday and now faces off against Jacksonville Bolles on December 11th.

Class 3A’s final taking place on December 6th will feature Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, which blew out Clearwater Central Catholic, taking on Tallahassee’s FSU High School. One day before, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic will take the field against Lakeland Victory Christian for the 2A title.

Next week’s games will take place inside Tallahassee’s Gene Cox Stadium while the following week’s action will be played inside Daytona Beach’s Municipal Stadium – the new home after years being played at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.