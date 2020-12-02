South Florida Shivers to Coldest Temps Since February With Warmup Coming

South Floridians won't want to forget their sweaters and hot beverages Wednesday with morning temperatures being the coldest since the start of the year.

Residents will notice widespread 50s with even some 40s across the suburbs. Parts of Southwest Florida also have a wind chill advisory in play early Wednesday for Collier, Glades and Hendry counties.

Officials were warning those who are dusting off their space heaters.

"Avoid the use of extension cords with space heaters, never run cords under rugs or carpets, please keep your heating equipment at least three feet away from anything that could possibly burn," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Erika Benitez said.

South Florida will rebound beautifully Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lows 70s and abundant sunshine. Even still, temperatures are running a good eight degrees below average for Miami.

The area continues to warm this week with highs back to the upper 70s by Friday and lows back to nearly 70 degrees while remaining dry.

Another front hits Saturday bringing higher rain chances, but hang in there as another cool down is on the way. Look for highs in the low 70s with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees Sunday and into early next week.