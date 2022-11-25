South Florida Shoppers Take Advantage of Black Friday Deals at Malls in Broward, Miami-Dade

While some South Floridians went to bed early with full stomachs, others hit the streets to take advantage of the Black Friday deals across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Due to inflation, consumers are facing higher prices across the board compared with 2021, but some retailers say they’re rolling out their steepest markdowns since the pandemic began.

At Dolphin Mall, shoppers are taking advantage of 50%, 60% and 70% off discounts, and walking out with bags full of items.

“You just got really good deals out here," said a shopper from Bermuda out with family. "In Bermuda, it’s pretty expensive. So this is a steal basically.”

The family says they were thrilled the lines weren’t so long this morning, because they made it in and out in two hours.

At Dolphin Mall, there's a raffle with a $1500 gift card prize. Shoppers can also visit Santa until 7 p.m. and see snow.

In Broward County, shoppers came from far and wide to take advantage of the deals at Sawgrass Mills Mall. Some shoppers woke up as early as 4 a.m. to get in line before the mall opened at 6 a.m.

"I could not fathom being anywhere else than right here right now," said shopper Carson Merlo, who comes to Sawgrass for Black Friday every year.

Merlo is out shopping with his best friend who says they only shop at Sawgrass because "it’s the best mall" to shop at on Black Friday.

"It went so amazing," Merlo tells NBC 6. "Going into it, I did not expect to buy this much. The shirts I bought were $78 online, but I got them for $34."

Sawgrass Mills is a popular destination for local and international shoppers, attracting many on Black Friday for deals on designer brands.

"We have great deals at Kate spade, Tory Burch, Lulu Lemon," said Assistant Director of Marketing David Lydia. "Inside the mall, we have great deals at Nike and Adidas."

Here's a rundown of Black Friday shopping hours in South Florida: