South Florida sisters give birth at same hospital, on same day

This year, Thanksgiving brought a little extra gratitude for two local families.

Two South Florida sisters delivered their baby boys on the same day at the same hospital. The cousins not only share a birthday, but a heartwarming story.

“I think everyone, the whole family was in shock,” said Zehra Kazmi, mother of 2-month-old Idris.

“It was just such a crazy experience to be able to go in together,” recalled her sister, Marium Kazmi, the mother of Humza.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Two-month-old Idris Umar and Humza Asad share a lot in common already. They were born on Sep. 5 at Baptist Hospital to the same doctor and almost weighed the same. Both cousins naturally arrived nearly a month early.

“We joked about it at our OB office all the time, by the way, that we’d be delivering at the same time and our mom would be running back and forth to the rooms — and that’s exactly what happened,” Marium said.

Zehra and Marium both discovered they were pregnant earlier this year — and fast forward to September, when Marium felt Humza was on his way, he was four weeks early.

“I think when she texted me, it hit me, like, ‘OMG, this is happening,’ because she was a week after me, so when her water broke, I was like, ‘oh no, this is real,’ and I don’t know if that induced me or what happened,” Zehra recalled.

It may have just sent a signal to Idris — his cousin was on his way and he didn’t want to miss out. So just a few hours later, Javid Umar’s family was packing up their bags.

“When Zehra told me she was in pain and having contractions, I honestly had a hard time believing her just knowing Marium was already at the hospital,” said Javid Umar, who also works at Baptist Hospital as a clinical pharmacist.

“Everyone was running back and forth — like right after my sister delivered, my husband ran to their room, he saw the baby, came back, showed me pictures,” Zehra said.

Doctors at Baptist Hospital told the families that sisters delivering on the same day was a first for them.

“They’re basically built-in besties for life,” Zehra said.

The built-in best friends for life share birthdays, milestones and a unique birth story.

For moms, it’s built-in support through pregnancy, labor, and now motherhood.

“Going through the same things together, it’s nice to have someone, and it’s not just anyone, it’s your sister, someone you grew up with,” Zehra said.

The two families say they are extra thankful this year to have two new healthy additions and watch the boys grow up together.