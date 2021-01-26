South Florida Stays Warm Tuesday Before Arrival of Latest Cold Front

It may feel like summertime than the end of January on Tuesday across South Florida, but the warmer temperatures will soon be giving way to cooler weather in the coming days.

Temperatures and humidity continue to creep higher Tuesday with highs topping out in the low 80s. Look for mostly sunny skies too with Wednesday looking virtually identical to Tuesday.

If the warmth and humidity is a little more than you like this time of the year, then the next cold front on Thursday may be your speed. Look for a few extra clouds, an isolated shower and highs in the mid-70s.

The coldest day will be Friday with lows back to the 50s and highs in the low 70s.

We will see another subtle warming trend into the weekend with highs back to the mid to upper 70s and lows returning to the 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine too.