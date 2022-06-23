South Florida Team ‘4 Cyclists For Kids' Raises Money for Foster Children

A team of South Florida cyclists will travel thousands of miles across dozens of states, all for one mission to raise funds for children in foster care.

The group, called “4 Cyclists For Kids,” is comprised of four individuals along with a support team. Their goal is to increase awareness and action toward addressing the foster care system in the United States and in Broward County.

The cyclists will race from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland — the longest-running ultra-endurance event in the United States.

It’s an approximately 3,100-mile race that the team says they are finally ready for.

“It’s been a long journey," said team captain Hunter Tully. "We came up with this concept three years ago. The first year it was canceled because of Covid. Last year, we needed 10 crew members to get us out of the country.”

Tully and his wife have fostered 23 kids and recently adopted a nine-year-old child.

“We have seen a lot. We have seen the system, we’ve learned about how many kids are in the system both locally and nationally," Tully said. "It’s something we want to lean into to make a difference."

The money raised for the event will go toward 4Kids, a group that supports and recruits foster families in South Florida.

“We want to cross the finish line to show the kids that anything can be done," said Tully. "Talking to my adoptive son, I tell him God made you and he made you perfect and you can do anything you want. Part of that is to show him, you can do something that is crazy.”

You can join the team by becoming a team sponsor. Visit the team's website here for more information.