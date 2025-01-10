South Florida Venezuelan community joins calls to defend democracy before inauguration

The Venezuelan exile community answered the call from Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to go out and defend democracy.

Demonstrations are happening in Venezuela, around the world, and right in South Florida a day before the swearing-in of Nicolas Maduro to a third six-year term, despite credible evidence that he lost the presidential election.

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Doral, raising flags, chanting and praying for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.

The demonstration happened as aides of Machado said she was detained Thursday, followed moments later by official denials of her arrest, in a confusing episode that capped a day of protests seeking to block Maduro from clinging to power.

Earlier Thursday, Machado addressed hundreds of supporters who heeded her call to take to the streets a day before the ruling party-controlled National Assembly was scheduled to swear in Maduro to a third six-year term despite credible evidence that he lost the presidential election.

“They wanted us to fight each other, but Venezuela is united, we are not afraid,” Machado shouted from atop a truck in the capital minutes before she was reported detained.