South Florida Warms Up Wednesday, Stays Hot Throughout the Weekend

After a start to the work week that could be called beautiful, the heat will be turned back on starting Wednesday across South Florida.

Following another slightly cool morning with temperatures in the low 60s, look for temperatures to bounce quickly by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will likely hit the mid-80s with no rain in the picture.

Average highs this time of the year come in around 81 for Miami. Boat and beach plans look great outside of a moderate risk of rip currents.

Southeast winds will pick up for the balance of the week and that will launch our morning temperatures back to the 70s. Highs will stay locked into the mid-80s and rain will once again be a non-factor.

More of the same this weekend.