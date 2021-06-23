South Florida Woman Begins Residency at Clinic Where She Was Once a Patient

Cuban American Yeily Hernandez Mato got her "white coat" a symbolic ceremony as she begins her residency program at the Cutler Bay Community Health of South Florida clinic.

Hernandez Mato said she had been in a horrible car crash years ago and was treated at CHI, which inspired her to become a physician.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Now, the young doctor is returning to CHI after being a patient there herself.

But the accident wasn't the most difficult challenge for her, she said. At one time she and her mom were homeless.

"We didn't have a house for a while, but I see it as a great thing now because it brought me closer to the community," said Hernandez Mato.

Another six doctors also received their white coats Wednesday morning to begin their residencies at CHI.