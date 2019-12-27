South Florida Woman Killed on I-95 While Standing by Disabled Car

A woman standing beside her disabled car on Interstate 95 was struck and killed by a passing motorist on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Dennis Bodee, 56, was driving south near Boynton Beach when his vehicle left the road and hit the disabled vehicle, Lt. Yenko Reyes said. The car then hit the 29-year-old West Palm Beach woman, sending her into the windshield of a car that had stopped on the shoulder of the interstate to help.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Bodee knew he had hit the woman. He kept driving for a short distance until other motorists flagged him down.

An investigation is continuing. The woman's name hasn't been released.