Palm Beach County

South Florida Woman Killed on I-95 While Standing by Disabled Car

Authorities say 56-year-old Dennis Bodee was driving south when his car left the road and hit the woman's vehicle.

A woman standing beside her disabled car on Interstate 95 was struck and killed by a passing motorist on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Dennis Bodee, 56, was driving south near Boynton Beach when his vehicle left the road and hit the disabled vehicle, Lt. Yenko Reyes said. The car then hit the 29-year-old West Palm Beach woman, sending her into the windshield of a car that had stopped on the shoulder of the interstate to help.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Bodee knew he had hit the woman. He kept driving for a short distance until other motorists flagged him down.

An investigation is continuing. The woman's name hasn't been released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach County
