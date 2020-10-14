Palm Beach County

South Florida Worker Suspended for Flying Trump Flag From Government Truck

Palm Beach County suspended construction project specialist Randall Williams for five days for violating its rules against engaging in political activity during work hours

FILE PHOTO: A Trump supporter takes flags off of a wagon after celebrating his nomination and hope for his re-election in Saginaw, Michigan August 27, 2020.
SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images

A Florida municipal worker was suspended without pay for flying a flag supporting President Donald Trump's re-election from his government truck.

Palm Beach County suspended construction project specialist Randall Williams for five days for violating its rules against engaging in political activity during work hours.

“During a heated political season such as the one we find ourselves in now, it is imperative to remember that political activities must be done outside of working hours,” County Engineer David Ricks wrote in a staff memo Friday announcing the suspension.

A motorist spotted Williams, 61, driving his county truck with a Trump flag attached to the driver's window last week and took a photo, The Palm Beach Post reports.The photo was forwarded to the county, which identified Williams.

Trump's official residence, Mar-a-Lago, is in Palm Beach County.

Williams does not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He could appeal his suspension.

The resident who spotted the truck told the Post in an email that Williams can support the president or any other candidate, but not by using a taxpayer-funded truck.

“Showing your political party, you can do it in your home, whatever, it’s your right,” Laurent Lesage said. “But on a county vehicle, I think it’s trying to do some provocation.”

