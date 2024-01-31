South Miami family tormented by woman's constant swatting calls speaks out

A South Florida family tormented by a series of swatting calls is now breathing a sigh of relief — a woman accused of making more than a dozen of the fake 911 calls is now facing charges.

Police said Debrina Council called 911 nearly two dozen times since last year to report shootings, people getting killed and dead bodies at a home on Southwest 62nd Avenue in South Miami.

Julie Miller and her family live at home. She recalled police showing up at her home at least 11 times since last October.

"We came home and the SWAT team was in our yard, and we were quite surprised,” Miller said. "Definitely not a good feeling, definitely scary and unknown and wrapping our brain around, who is this, how are we connected to this, what is it we've done or said to somebody?"

Miami-Dade Corrections Debrina Council

Detectives said Council claimed she witnessed everything and provided detailed information about the supposed threat. Patrol units, equipped with specialized equipment and trained for high-risk situations, arrived on the scene and secured the area, establishing a perimeter to contain any potential threats, but each time, there was no danger, the arrest affidavit said.

The latest call came last week, police said.

"We'd get these calls and police knocking at our door and just kind of started expecting OK, they called again,” Miller said. "We have our hands up, nobody’s here, we’re not armed — in the back of your mind, you don’t want any mishap, right?"

Council was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday.

She had told police she was hearing voices that told her the information was real.

"Next time if you feel like you're seeing something like that, maybe ask somebody else to call so you don't get in trouble and you need to take your medicine,” the judge told Council.

Miller said her family doesn’t know Council or why she would target them. They’re just glad they got an answer and they're using this as a teaching lesson for their children.

"Pray the Lord protects us and we know that in the end nothing's in our control and we have to rely on Him and He saw us through it,” Miller said. "It’s so strange, it’s so weird, but in the end, it strengthens us. In the end, it strengthens our faith."

Council was given a bond. If she gets out, she cannot call 911 to make any more false reports. She will also go to Miami-Dade County's Alternative Program.

She will be arraigned March 1.