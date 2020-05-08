South Pointe Park Reopening Again

A South Beach park is reopening -- again -- a week after it was closed because city officials said a majority of visitors didn't comply with social distancing guidelines.

South Pointe Park will reopen Monday, Miami Beach officials confirmed Friday.

The park's hours 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's closed on weekends.

On May 1, the city reopened parks and marinas between certain hours and under specific health guidelines. That weekend, officials say over 7,300 verbal warnings were given to people who did not wear their face masks at parks, a majority of which occurred at South Pointe.

On top of the verbal warnings, city officials say over 1,300 people were asked to leave parks after closing, while nearly 500 social distancing warnings were given.