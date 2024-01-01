Fire lieutenant accused of driving while drugged, causing crash that sent daughter to ICU

A South Florida volunteer firefighter appeared in court Monday for allegedly causing a crash that sent his young daughter to the hospital.

Vidal Lazo, a lieutenant for the Southwest Ranches Volunteer Fire Department, went before a judge for the first time to face a child neglect charge.

Records show on Dec. 21, Lazo was involved in a car crash on Bird Road with his 3-year-old daughter in the backseat. Toxicology reports show he tested positive for opiates, methamphetamines and ethanol.

Miami-Dade Corrections Vidal Lazo

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I am out for six months. I am in a wheelchair for six months. I broke both my ankles,” Lazo said to a judge during his bond court appearance.

The toddler, who will soon turn 4 years old, is currently in the intensive care unit with multiple facial fractures and a broken leg, according to records.

Prosecutors in court told a judge, “injury did result to the child as a result of him driving under the influence.”

The Department of Children and Families is involved in the case.

Southwest Ranches Fire Chief Lee Bennett told NBC6 it's an active investigation and did not have any further comment.

It’s unclear if more charges will be filed since one woman was killed during that Dec 21 crash. Cameras captured a white sedan crushed along with a black Jeep. A car seat was also seen in the middle of the road.

"Police could have done so much more. I have so many more questions after reading this A-form," Judge Stephanie Silver said during bond court. "I am hoping the investigation, if this is true ... the state has every right to charge additional offenses.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said four people were transported to the hospital.

Records show Lazo posted his $5,000 bond.