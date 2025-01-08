WATCH LIVE: SpaceX set to launch 21 Starlink satellites from Florida's coast

After launching 24 Starlink satellites into space, SpaceX announced on Wednesday that 21 additional satellites will make their way to low-Earth orbit.

The launch will take place at 10:27 a.m. at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, where a Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellites into space.

Thirteen of those Starlink satellites will have direct-to-cell capabilities.

According to SpaceX, alternate launch opportunities are set for 2:17 p.m. and on Thursday at 9: 59 a.m.

The company also said this will be the third flight for the first-stage booster, which was involved in one additional Starlink mission and the GOES-U mission.

Following the first-stage separation, the booster will land on a drone ship that is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.