Special Needs Kids From Nicklaus Hospital to Spend Day on Miami Beach

It will be the first time the event has taken place after a temporary suspension due to the COVID pandemic

By NBC 6

Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami
Several children who are ventilator-dependent will get a chance to be like any other kid Monday with a day on Miami Beach.

The kids and their families will take part in the  Dr. Moises Simpser Ventilation Assisted Children’s Center (VACC) Camp. All families will get to take part in swimming, sun bathing, flying kites and having lunch on Nikki Beach off Ocean Drive.

Special hand-held ventilators will be provided to children, allowing them to breath without their devices in the water.

