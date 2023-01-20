Splash Mountain Has One Last Weekend in Disney World Before ‘Princess and the Frog' Makeover

This weekend will be your last chance to ride the long-standing but controversial Disney World ride, Splash Mountain.

After Sunday, Magic Kingdom's Splash Mountain will officially close down to make room for a new ride in its place.

The 30-year-old attraction takes guests on a log ride through a Southern bayou, following the misadventures of several characters from the highly-criticized 1946 film "Song of the South."

Disney's "Song of the South" is known by many for its portrayal of racist stereotypes, causing critics to demand the removal of Splash Mountain in 2020 amid worldwide protests for racial justice.

Following calls to remove the attraction, Disney announced in June 2020 that it would transform the ride from Splash Mountain to Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The new ride, scheduled to open in 2024, will be based on “The Princess and the Frog," a 2009 film that features Disney's first Black princess, Tiana.

Back in June 2020, calls to remove Splash Mountain came amid the wave of companies across the U.S. renaming, removing, and rebranding racist institutions. The push for brands to reexamine racist messaging followed worldwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“Disney parks should be a home for all to enjoy regardless of race, age, whatever your background may be," said an online petition in 2020. “While the ride is considered a beloved classic, its history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South."

Alongside calls to change Splash Mountain, the ride still had its supporters. A different online petition at the time asked that the ride remained in existence.

“Many adults and children ride this attraction because it brings back childhood memories," the opposing petition said. “Disney already took out the racist songs which was a good move on their part."

Any critics of the change still looking to ride Splash Mountain will have to travel across the country to visit the existing version at California's Disneyland, where no closing date has yet been announced.