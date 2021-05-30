South Florida

Spotty Showers, Mostly Sunny Skies Sunday Afternoon as Rain Chances Increase in the Evening

If you are planning to hit the beach today, go early on in the day as rain chances increase in the evening.

After a beautiful Friday and Saturday, as expected, the weather starts to get a little bit more complicated today.

Sunday begins with a few spotty showers, but mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon.

There is a 30% chance for storms today, but they will be mainly inland, which means the beaches should expect dry weather. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and humidity is definitely on the rise.

The biggest problems arrive this evening when heavy downpours, gusty winds and a few strong to severe storms are possible across the entire area.

On and off showers and storms are expected to continue into Monday, which still looks like the most-unsettled day of the holiday weekend.

