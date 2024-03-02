Spending spring break in Broward County? Here's what to know

With Miami Beach cracking down on spring break, Fort Lauderdale Beach and Hollywood Beach are also making some adjustments to prepare for any possible crowds.

Patrols

In Fort Lauderdale, there will be an increased police presence along the beach and other high-traffic areas throughout the season, including:

Increased enforcement of prohibited items

A beach sweep/cleanup each day at 5:30 p.m.

Increased enforcement in entertainment areas from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At Hollywood Beach, police have an enhanced enforcement plan that will be in place during spring break. That includes a larger police presence patrolling areas of the Broadwalk, A1A and downtown Hollywood. Marine units will also be out in full force.

“Our police are ready with CCTV cameras and license plate readers and presence to be prepared for anything," Mayor Josh Levy said. "Like every year, we expect a nice orderly group of visitors that will enjoy Hollywood Beach and South Florida and relax in the sun."

Are spring breakers taking a detour? A look at how Broward is cracking down on crowds after Miami Beach's strict measures.

What's prohibited

On Fort Lauderdale Beach, the following are prohibited in certain areas from March 1 through March 31:

Alcohol

Coolers

Tents, tables or similar structures

Electric or motorized scooters

Live or amplified music

"We will be watching out for beverage violations like open containers and giving alcohol to anyone under 21, enforced by uniform and undercover officers," Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz said.

On Hollywood Beach, the following are prohibited:

Alcohol, plastics and glass bottles/containers on the sandy beach

Smoking on the sandy beach

Umbrellas, tents or canopies that exceed 10 feet

Coolers that exceed 36 inches

Fireworks, fires and barbecues on the beach or Broadwalk

Skateboarding on the Broadwalk — rollerskating and rollerblading are permitted

Dogs on the Broadwalk — click here for a list of dog parks in Hollywood

Single-use plastic and foam items and balloons

Parking

So far, Fort Lauderdale plans to raise their parking fees during spring break, as hefty as $100 a day. Commissioners are expected to have a final vote on March 5. Drivers could also be charged $125 if the meter expires during the spring break period.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said hiking parking rates will help keep the beaches from getting too crowded.

In Hollywood, the city is looking into any possible changes for their parking garages, but as of now, everything is status quo with no price hikes.

Vacation and short-term rental properties

To report a disruptive vacation rental or other code violations in Fort Lauderdale, you can call 800-685-7453 24 hours a day or visit ftlcity.info/vrcomplaint.

To report any problems with a licensed rental in Hollywood, call the city's hotline at 954-231-2375.