Woman arrested for stabbing the father of her son to death at Miami Gardens home

A woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing the father of her son to death at their Miami Gardens home, according to police.

Miami Gardens officers responded after 4 p.m. to the 3800 block of Northwest 177th Street after a witness reported hearing a woman saying she was grabbing a knife during a violent dispute, according to an arrest affidavit.

There, police found 31-year-old Kaity Elese Maldonado kneeling on her driveway covered in blood and a bloody butcher's knife with a six-inch blade at her reach.

"He attacked me and I stabbed him," Maldonado told police. "I stabbed him at least 13 times."

Miami-Dade Corrections Kaity Maldonado

Maldonado told police the victim was in the kitchen and needed an ambulance because "I think I stabbed him in the neck, too." Officers found the man inside, lying in a pool of blood and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to Aventura Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials have not released his identity.

Maldonado and the victim have been in an off-and-on relationship for two years and have a 2-year-old son together, police said.

A witness told officers that before the attack, she overheard the two fighting. Maldonado allegedly accused the victim of trying to choke her and bite her. The witness also allegedly overheard the victim asking, "Why are you doing this? Please stop," before Maldonado grabbed a knife.

Cellphone video from the witness also showed Maldonado saying, "Now I'm grabbing a knife, and I don't give a (expletive)," and stabbing the victim as he tried to disarm her, the affidavit said.

Maldonado faces a second-degree murder charge and was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.