YNW Melly

State rests case in rapper YNW Melly's double murder trial

Defense attorneys cross-examined Miramar Detective Mark Moretti Monday, questioning why he didn’t further investigate more than one dozen people listed as suspects at one time or another.

By Marissa Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the third and final time, the lead detective testified in court for the double murder trial against rapper YNW Melly, accused of killing his two friends back in 2018.

“Did you bother to talk to him or investigate him?” said Stewart Edelstein, a defense attorney for Demons. “No sir,” said Det Moretti.

“You could’ve looked for blood, traces of blood because you spray this agent on things and miraculously blood surfaces. You know that?” said Edelstein.

“Yes sir,” answered Det. Moretti.

“Did you do that?” asked Edelstein.

“No, sir,” said Det. Moretti. 

Prosecutors then pointed out why some of the potential suspects were quickly ruled out.

“What information do you have in this case that puts Mr. Rolle at the scene?” asked prosecutor Kristine Bradley.

“No information whatsoever, he was in jail at the time,” answered Det. Moretti.

“So his alibi checked out?” asked Bradley.

“Yes,” answered Moretti.

This article tagged under:

YNW Melly trial
