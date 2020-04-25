State Task Force Seeks Public Input On Re-Opening State, Launches Portal

The task force that was set up by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to strategize the state's re-opening has launched a public comment submission portal open to all residents.

"Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force's final report to Governor Ron DeSantis," a press release read.

"All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida's economy."

The submission portal can be accessed here.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on any of a variety of topics related to the re-opening of the state's economy, including healthcare, tourism, education, retail, sports, and impact on small businesses.