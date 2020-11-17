Broward County

Steve Geller Chosen as Next Broward County Mayor

Attorney Steve Geller has been chosen as the next mayor of Broward County.

Geller, who had been serving as vice mayor and District 5 commissioner, was the unanimous choice of commissioners during a meeting Tuesday.

The 62-year-old Geller said one of his first acts as mayor was to send a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requesting a statewide mask mandate, saying coronavirus infections in the state and in Broward were getting worse and could go up over the holidays.

"It's clear that the worst is yet to come," Geller said.

Geller was previously a member of the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate. He was elected to the Broward County Commission in 2016.

Geller replaces Dale Holness, who served as Broward's mayor since November 2019.

