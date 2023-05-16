Stolen Gun Suspect Flees After Chase Leads to Crash in Northeast Miami: Police

Police are searching for the suspect they said stole a gun and later fled from officers following a chase and crash in northeast Miami.

Miami Police said officers received a call just before 9 p.m. of a robbery in the area of Northeast 5th Avenue and 72nd Street, saying the firearm was the only item stolen.

Officers later found the vehicle in the area of 95th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

A short time later, the suspect - who was not identified - caused a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Northeast 8th Avenue and 96th Street. No injuries were reported and the suspect fled the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and are still searching for the suspect involved.