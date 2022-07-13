Storm Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida

With temperatures seeing highs approaching record numbers across most of the area in recent days, South Florida could see some slight relief but it could be caused by an increased chance of storms.

We continue to stay in this warm and very humid pattern as highs once again touch the low 90s Wednesday with feels-like temperatures easily eclipsing 100.

In fact, we've been seeing morning feels-like numbers into the mid-90s this week. Rain chances will remain in the 40% range over the next couple of days.

An upper level low will work our way this weekend and you'll see the storms picking up Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will be in the 50-60% range. Highs will drift a little lower, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.