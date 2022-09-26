Stormy Work Week in South Florida Due to Potential Impacts From Ian

As the state of Florida watches for the potential landfall of Hurricane Ian in the state, South Florida will be dodging raindrops for much of the work week.

Monday morning will be the classic "calm before the storm" with decent weather for the morning commute. Conditions deteriorate later in the day and especially Monday night with periods of heavy rain.

Conditions deteriorate quickly on Tuesday with gusty winds across our region. The lower Keys are currently under tropical storm warnings and will likely see those types of gusts during the day. We could even see gusts close to 40 miles per hour across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Slow improvement expected by late Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look much drier but we may still see gusts 20-30 mph.

The weekend looks calm...and warm.