‘I was scared for my life': Students describe panic after loaded gun found at Stranahan High School

A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Friday on the campus of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

School security notified Fort Lauderdale Police before 2 p.m. that a student had a gun, according to police spokesperson Casey Liening.

The school was placed on lockdown while police searched the campus. Officials said the student was quickly found and police recovered the loaded semi-automatic gun.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jamar Ross and charged him with possession of a firearm on school grounds and disrupting a school function. He was booked into BSO's main jail.

BSO Jamar Ross

Student Jeilyn Pineda said an announcement of a code red secure lockdown drill went out over the intercom.

"They just rushed us to the corner and basically just told us to be quiet, not to use our phones," she said.

There was no shooting and no injuries were reported.

Students described the panic when the school went on lockdown.

"I was scared for my life," one student said.

Tony Casimir said he got a text from his mother, who got an email from the school.

"At first I was scared like everybody else," he said. "I said a prayer and I said if something ends up happening to us, it happens."

When Casimir's mother got to the school, she was still in disbelief.

"What's going on in the mental of these kids' minds?" she said.