Student in custody after allegedly showing gun to classmate near Fort Lauderdale school: Police

A student was taken into custody after allegedly showing a gun to another classmate near a Fort Lauderdale school Thursday, police said.

The incident happened outside Dillard High School on Northwest 11th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded after receiving reports of a student showing another student a gun.

Officers began searching the school and Dillard High and Dillard Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said.

During the search, police learned the student had left the school, and officers were able to locate the student in the 700 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, where he weas taken into custody.

Police said the 17-year-old student didn't have a gun in his possession when he was found by officers.

Detectives are still working to determine if the student had a gun on campus and if criminal charges will apply.

Police added that the student was cooperating with the investigation.

The lockdowns were lifted and both schools were placed on code secure, officials said.

An investigation was ongoing.

Thursday marks the last day of school for Broward Schools before summer vacation.