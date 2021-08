Police investigated a reported bomb threat called into a middle school in Coral Springs on Friday.

Coral Springs Police posted a message on social media saying the call was made toward Forest Glenn Middle School, located at 6501 Turtle Run Boulevard, before 1 p.m.

All student and staff were reported safe, according to police, and returned to the building just after 2 p.m.