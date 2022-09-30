Sunrise Man Accused of Kidnapping, Beating Girl in Lauderdale Lakes

Reports of the possible kidnapping of a juvenile girl in Lauderdale Lakes resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were responding to a call about a suspicious incident around 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 2100 block of N. State Road 7.

The dispatcher said someone saw a man in a black Chevrolet Suburban grabbing a female.

Deputies found and stopped the SUV but there was no girl inside. They did find her in the 3700 block of Northwest 21 Street. She had a black eye and several visible injuries to her neck, arms, and legs, investigators said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While she was being questioned about what happened, Joshua Peter Trompe, 19, walked up to deputies and surrendered, according to the arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

He confessed to grabbing the girl and forcing her into the Suburban against her will, the report stated.

Trompe is charged with kidnapping and battery. He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond for violating probation on unrelated burglary and money laundering charges, records show.

The girl's name and age were redacted from the arrest report.