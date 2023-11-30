Sunrise mother arrested, accused of repeatedly throwing 6-year-old son to ground

A Sunrise mother was arrested after authorities said she abused her 6-year-old son, leaving him marked and bruised.

Pamela Gladys Gaensel, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm, Broward jail records showed.

Gaensel appeared in court Thursday, where a prosecutor discussed the allegations against her.

Broward Sheriff's Office Pamela Gaensel

According to the prosecutor, Gaensel pulled her 6-year-old from a car by his hair, threw him to the sidewalk, then threw a booster seat at him, hitting him in his leg.

She put him back in the car but grabbed him again and threw him to the ground a second time, the prosecutor said.

The boy was crying and pleading with her to stop, and when police arrived, they found him with marks and bruises on his face and body, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said Gaensel claimed it was an act of discipline and that she'd only spanked the child, but noted that cameras recorded the incident.

Gaensel was granted a $5,000 bond during Thursday's hearing.