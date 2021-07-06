Surfside Businesses Impacted by Collapse Get Help From Dept. of Economic Opportunity

Obviously nothing compares to the loss victims and family members have endured from the Surfside condo collapse, but part of the collateral damage has been the impact on the local economy.

That's why the Florid Department of Economic Opportunity has brought their resources to Surfside to help small businesses that may be hurting.

Dane Eagle, the secretary of the state's Department of Economic Opportunity, spent most of last week in Surfside with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

While DeSantis met with families who were directly impacted by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building, Eagle spoke with many who were indirectly affected.

"We saw that, of course, there was going to be an economic impact to what was happening in the area," Eagle said.

As a result, the DEO is bringing aid directly to Surfside. A mobile business recovery center has set up shop in the middle of the town's business district, offering loans to qualifying business owners who are hurting.

“As you can see, streets are shut down to make way for the first responders so they can do what they do best, but that collateral damage is the local economy to the area," Eagle said. "The families, of course, some of them have businesses. We knew that we needed to be there, boots on the ground, assessing the damage and how widespread it might be and the best way to do that is to bring our resources to them."

Eagle said so far, more than a dozen businesses have applied for loans.

"In a small town like that, to have over 40 people assess that survey and over 16 people come into contact with our mobile unit, that shows that there is a need there and the businesses are affected," Eagle said. "We’re working together to make sure that the businesses who were affected through no fault of their own are able to survive this."