Family honors late mother with acts of service 2 years after Surfside tragedy

It’s been nearly two years since the collapse of the Champlain Towers in Surfside. Maggie Vazquez-Bello was one of the 98 victims and this June 24, her family told NBC6 they will be honoring her legacy through acts of service.

Soon after the tragedy, Maggie’s family started the MomAwesome Foundation. Her son also wrote an illustrated book about his mother and real-life superhero.

Maggie's daughter says watching images of the collapse is traumatizing for her and her loved ones.

"When the building collapsed, it felt like an out-of-body experience of what you're watching and to know that there were 98 beautiful, amazing souls in that building. It's traumatizing and I just never want to see it again," said Patty Vazquez-Bello.

Maggie's four children and 11 grandchildren decided to turn their pain into purpose by creating the foundation with a mission to empower youth, support families in need, and aid in tragedy.

"Out of tragedy comes really great acts of service and partnering with individuals who have been through really difficult things not only allows for healing but for growth," Vazquez-Bello said.

On June 24, the family will be at Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital donating items for families in need. The MomAwesome Foundation partnered with Hearts for Kylee to collect colorful band-aids for kids as well as gas cards and UberEats gift cards for families at the hospital.

"One of her greatest qualities was resilience and I think that she would say that she is not just only proud of us, but she's proud of the difference that we're making," Vazquez-Bello said. "She would be standing right alongside us doing this and life can be tough, but life can be beautiful, and we are overcoming the tough with the beauty."

The donation drive continues until Friday, June 23. If you'd like to donate you can purchase an item from their Amazon wishlist.