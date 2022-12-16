Surveillance Shows FedEx Truck Swerving Down Coral Gables Road Before Driver Killed

Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday.

The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive.

Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.

Coral Gables Police confirmed the driver was killed at the scene after crashing into a parked landscaping truck.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Surveillance video shows the FedEx truck driving on what appears to be the wrong side of the road. An oncoming car can be seen on video swerving to avoid contact with the truck before the truck strikes the back of a landscaping van that was parked in a driveway.

The video then appears to show the Fedex truck’s bumper flying into the grass on the opposite side of the driveway where the landscaping van was parked, before the FedEx truck careens into a tree.

Neighbors said the driver, a woman, was ejected from the truck before the vehicle rolled over her.

Officials did not release the driver's identity.

Neighbor Noreen Sablotsky ran to the scene and said there was a desperate effort to save the driver’s life.

“We walked down and they were trying to jack up the FedEx car and get the driver,” she said.

Prior to the crash, Sablotsky said she saw the driver make a stop in front of her house.

“I saw the driver personally like two minutes before the accident happened and she was fine,” she said. “I have no idea whether there was a medical emergency that happened… The family must be devastated. She was a very young, pleasant young woman.”

The owners of the landscaping truck said their employees ran to the driver to help, and they’re offering their condolences to the driver’s family.

Coral Gables Police said they’re investigating whether the driver may have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.