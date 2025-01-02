Surveillance shows ATV involved in ‘disturbing' geese killings in Cooper City

Detectives on Thursday released surveillance video of an ATV and the people they believe were involved in the "cruel, disturbing" killings of 30 geese in Cooper City.

The incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 near Southwest 49th Street and Southwest 120th Avenue, in the lake easement area between the Flamingo Gardens West subdivision and the Countryside Shops Plaza, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A witness told detectives that dozens of Egyptian geese were run over by an off-road-style vehicle that was occupied by four to five young adults.

“They went back and forth back and forth, savagely running over these birds in the evening," resident Brian Schafler told NBC6 earlier this week.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

The surveillance video shows the individuals driving through the Flamingo Townhomes subdivision, where they were last seen.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the people involved should contact BSO Special Victims Unit Detective Charoudis Dimos at 954-321-4243 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Anonymous tipsters can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) and can be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.