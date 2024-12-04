Surveillance shows brazen shooting outside Skinny Louie in Wynwood that injured man

Surveillance video obtained by NBC6 on Wednesday shows the brazen October shooting outside Skinny Louie, a popular burger restaurant in Wynwood.

Police said the video captured from the food business and a smoke shop shows when 27-year-old Disomel Borges attacked and punched a man outside the restaurant.

The victim appears to run inside to seek cover, but quickly runs out holding a gun.

Seconds later, video shows the flash when Borges shot towards the victim. Police said the victim was struck in the wrist, groin, calf and butt.

The victim told police he possibly also fired his gun but in self-defense.

Shortly after the shooting, from his hospital bed, the victim who did not want to be identified by name told NBC6 Borges and his family were upset he was dating a cousin.

“As soon as I saw him, he sucker-punched me," he explained.

The victim also noted that the way he placed his hand over his head likely saved his life, as his arm blocked his face from the bullet.

"If I didn’t put my hand up, he would have hit me in my head. He hit me in my leg a couple times but I didn’t even feel it," he added. "I was just running off in the heat of the moment.”

“We know for a fact that they know each other. They might have had some problems in the past and this was retaliation or due to an ongoing argument between both of them," said Michael Vega of the Miami Police Department.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but has since been discharged.

As for Borges, he is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and faces 15 other charges, including for allegedly assaulting the 12 people who were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

State attorneys are hoping Judge Lody Jean keeps Borges behind bars until his trial. The judge is expected to rule on Tuesday.