Surveillance video shows moment police chase ends in rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale

Intense surveillance video captured the moment a car linked to kidnapping investigation in Miami ended in rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. when Fort Lauderdale Police said officers spotted a vehicle in the 3100 block of Davie Boulevard.

The vehicle was linked to a kidnapping investigation in Miami and a stolen vehicle investigation in Plantation, officials said.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but it fled, and a pursuit ensued, officials said.

Surveillance video shows a white car coming to a stop sign in the area of Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest 27th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale when a dark-colored SUV drove fast around it, taking the stop sign, and a white sedan crashed into it.

The crash caused the SUV to rollover until it ended on its side on a grassy area up against a house.

In the video you can see small flames coming from the SUV as the white sedan then crashed into two parked cars outside the home.

Police said four suspects bailed out of the vehicle but were found a short time later.

All four were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car involved was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Just five minutes before Thursday’s crash, Lillian Georgia said she parked her car outside her home. Minutes after she walked inside, she heard a loud noise.

"Bang, bang, bang, bang, the noise I thought it was a gun, but when I peeked out I saw all these cars mangled together,” Georgia said.

Georgia quickly found out her cars were right in the middle of the mangled mess, damaged and dented.

"I don’t believe this, it's only been about a month since I had my little new van,” Georgia said. "Thank goodness I wasn't in one of the cars."