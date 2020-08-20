Suspect Arrested in Killing of Homeless Man in Pompano Beach

Authorities have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a homeless man in Pompano Beach earlier this month.

Ruddy Germain, 35, was arrested Wednesday in the Aug. 11 killing of 28-year-old Joseph Surace, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said Surace had been shot near a Burger King and 7-Eleven on North Federal Highway. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives used video surveillance and witnesses to identify Germain as a suspect.

On Wednesday, Homicide Sergeant Kevin Forsberg was conducting surveillance in the 400 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue in Pompano Beach when he observed Germain walking and took him into custody, officials said.

Investigators learned that Germain and Surace knew each other and had been in a verbal altercation that led to the shooting, officials said.

Germain is facing a second-degree murder charge and was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.