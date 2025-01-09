Suspect arrested months after couple robbed of Rolex, jewelry in Miami restaurant

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the brazen robbery of a couple while they were dining in a restaurant in Miami last year.

Wilmer Ratia-Casanova, 27, was arrested Wednesday on an armed robbery charge in the March 13, 2024 crime, an arrest report said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the report, the victims were dining in a restaurant in the 3500 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue when they were approached by three men.

Miami-Dade Corrections Wilmer Ratia-Casanova

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One victim was put in a chokehold by one of the robbers while a second robber pulled out a gun.

That's when the third suspect took one victim's Rolex watch and the other victim's gold jewelry, the report said.

Surveillance footage obtained by police showed one suspect arrive at the restaurant on a motorcycle while the other two arrived on foot.

All three were seen fleeing the scene on the motorcycle after the robbery.

The footage also showed a man in a Toyota Corolla interacting with someone on the motorcycle.

The Corolla then parked in front of the restaurant during the robbery and left after the robbery behind the motorcycle, the report said.

Investigators determined the Corolla was being used as a lookout vehicle to assist the robbers and were able to track it down and discovered it had been rented by another male, who said he found Ratia-Casanova's Venezuelan passport inside it, the report said.

Detectives discovered Ratia-Casanova was in possession of the Corolla during the period of the robbery, and learned his cellphone was in the area at the time of the robbery, the report said.

During Ratia-Casanova's appearance in court Thursday, Judge Mindy Glazer appointed a public defender for him and ordered him held without bond.