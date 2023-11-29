Man killed in police shootout over suspected stolen vehicle in SW Miami-Dade

Police shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation Wednesday over a stolen car in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Southwest 182nd Avenue and 192nd Street, near Krome Avenue.

It began when a man told police he was aggressively confronted by two men who drove away with his car, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police's illegal dumping unit met with the victim for more info on the car, which led them to an area where they saw a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle and people inside.

As officers were trying to make contact, a suspect shot at them, and an officer fired back, killing him. Footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence in a rural area and a yellow tarp covering a body at the scene.

Police detained one person and are trying to determine whether they were present during the confrontation or in the car during the shootout.

Officials said two detectives with the illegal dumping unit were involved in the exchange of gunfire — one of them is a 24-year veteran and another is a 25-year veteran. No officers were hurt.

The suspect's identity was not released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is investigating the shooting.