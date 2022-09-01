Miami-Dade

Suspect Flees From U-Haul Truck Filled With Stolen Mail in Southwest Miami-Dade: Police

Miami-Dade Police said the truck was found in the 11600 block of Southwest 141st Street after the driver bailed out and fled the scene

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating a scene in southwest Miami-Dade where a person fled a U-haul truck that was filled with stolen mail.

Miami-Dade Police said the truck was found in the 11600 block of Southwest 141st Street after the driver bailed out and fled the scene.

Officers found stolen mail inside the truck and notified U.S. Postal Service Police, who are also investigating.

No information was released on the person involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

