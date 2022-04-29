Suspect in at Least 20 Business Burglaries Busted: Broward Sheriff

A suspected serial business burglar responsible for at least 20 crimes in Broward and Palm Beach counties has been arrested, authorities said.

Zavier Harris, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, resisting arrest with violence, wearing a mask while in commission of a felony and violation of felony probation, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said detectives had been doing surveillance on a vehicle as the driver appeared to be looking for businesses to burglarize around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The detectives then witnessed the suspect, Harris, break the glass on the front door of a business in the 1400 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale, officials said.

Harris entered the business and left carrying several cash registers to his car, officials said.

The detectives used a "vehicle immobilization technique" on Harris’ car and took hbim into custody, officials said.

Harris also faces charges in two business burglaries in Deerfield Beach and one business burglary in Oakland Park. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.